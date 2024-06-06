How a little boy with complex medical needs got hell-bent on helping others

Despite a lengthy list of complex needs himself, a six-year-old child in Orange has been putting the needs of others before his own because, as his mum says, it "makes his heart feel good".
Mother of two children aged six and three, Jayce and Violet, Aleaha Bennett sometimes makes several weekly trips to Sydney with her kids to receive treatment at the Children's Hospital at Westmead.
Each has a rare chromosomal syndrome attached to a string of other complex medical needs.
During their big smoke visits, the family stays at a hotel in Parramatta, which sits across from a central park where rough sleepers often frequent.
"[The park is] just across the road and Jayce was always asking me questions about the people there, wondering why they slept there, where their family and friends were, why a van gave them soup sometimes," Ms Bennett, 25, said.
"I explained to him how some people can struggle more than others, put it into context with examples about kids who don't get many presents like he and his sister do at Christmas, those who are homeless, things like that.
"He took it all in, he's a very bright kid when he's interested in something, and asked me 'what can we do back at home to help people in Orange?'"
A little bloke with "outrageously big" ideas at times, Jayce's mum said her son's first brainstorming thought was to start a homeless shelter in their backyard.
Another idea was to go through his toys and donate items for kids who might not have much to play with.
Those thoughts then morphed into a career dream in the future, telling his mum he'd run a homeless shelter when he "gets to a grown up".
"That's when the idea to cook meals took off, because he talked about cooking his own soup for people after that and how he'd give meals and other things to the homeless and those struggling," Ms Bennett said.
"Both Jayce and his sister have feeding tubes, so while they don't necessarily eat a lot, we're always in the kitchen measuring or blending and playing with ingredients.
"It's where he gets his love for cooking and baking from."
Which is why the plan to make basic meals for people in need fulfilled an all-in-one love and need the young boy.
Launching the Spirit of Jayce page in early May, the family also started putting mini hampers together - creating staple boxes and small totes with simple hygiene items, like toothbrushes and toothpaste for those going without.
Ms Bennett said the online response in Orange for a helping meal or kit with hair ties and a brush, for example, has been consistent.
"He's delivered more than 50 meals so far, not including little bags of those essentials, and he asks for small jobs around the house to earn pocket money to buy the ingredients.
"I just think Sydney was a huge awakening for him, realising that people have it harder than he does and that everyone's struggling in their own ways.
"That's why he wants to work for the cash so he's not taking money off anyone and just helping, because it makes him feel good.
"Some of his plans really are outrageous and on such a big scale," she laughed, "so I really just help him mellow it all down a little and support him from there."
While mum drives the car to different drop-off locations, Jayce hand delivers his homemade food and staple packages directly to those in need.
Doing "a little dance" on the way back to the car afterwards, Ms Bennett said a couple of his parting words to people have been: "I hope you have a good Mothers Day," and "I hope you have a full belly tonight".
"He's also getting that social interaction at the same time, which he can struggle with and pushes himself to be better at," she said.
"Jayce also cries when someone makes comments like 'that's so nice' or 'that's so helpful, thank you' and you can see how it really makes an impact on him.
"He's the one who comes up with these brilliant ideas, and he's just the most loving kid I've ever come across with such a big heart who would help anyone."
With the aim to help at least one person each week, Jayce's private social media page has quickly grown to 155 members.
