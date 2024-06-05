Hours after Molly Ticehurst's death, this footy club president knew they had to step up

The death of Molly Ticehurst allegedly at the hands of former partner Daniel Billings created headlines around Australia.
He was on bail for alleged rape and stalking of the Forbes mother and the decision to let him free prompted outrage and rallies, including in Orange where hundreds gathered in Robertson Park.
The case also prompted proposed changes to NSW laws to make it harder for accused perpetrators to get bail.
When Orange United Warriors president Dan Lamb heard about Ms Ticehurst's death, his mind was racing.
"Too many women are being killed from domestic violence and it's time we take a stand and speak up," he said.
The club's committee quickly came together to discuss the idea of using one of their remaining Woodbridge Cup games as a fundraiser for White Ribbon Australia - and organisation that engages men and boys to see violence against women as their problem to fix.
The committee voted to support the idea with their July 20 clash against Blayney Bears at Wade Park to now act as the fundraising event.
"We want to show our support with all the women out there that they shouldn't have to be going through any of this," Mr Lamb said.
"Especially when you're hearing about it nearly every day. It's not something that should be happening around here or in Australia at all."
All three grades will play during the round 14 clash with special jerseys to be worn during the games and auctioned off.
ACM, the publisher of this newspaper, is running a campaign with the aim to expose and stop violence against women in the regions, where the problem is highest but the support is lowest.
ACM is pushing for more funding for preventative and protective programs.
Mr Lamb implored the community to show their support for White Ribbon and come along to their match against the Bears.
"You'd think being 2024 (violence against women) shouldn't be happening, but it seems to be happening more and more," he added.
"It's time we stand together as a community and try to stamp this out."
