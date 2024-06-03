Second man charged after deadly bus crash last Christmas

A second man will face court charged over a fatal crash in the state's Central West in late December that resulted in the death of an elderly man.
At 10.40pm on December 16, 2023, emergency services were called to Fitzroy Avenue in Cowra after reports a Kia Sorento and a Toyota HiAce Minibus had collided.
The collision caused the bus to overturn.
When police and paramedics attended the scene, it was discovered an 84-year-old man, who had been travelling on the bus, had been ejected from the vehicle.
He died at the scene.
The minibus driver, a 61-year-old woman, and four other passengers were taken to hospital in a stable condition.
The other passengers on the bus were two men, aged 41 and 78, and two women, aged 55 and 60.
As part of inquiries, police spoke to the owner of the Kia, a 32-year-old man.
He was taken to Cowra Hospital for mandatory testing before being released pending further investigations.
A crime scene was established and an investigation into the circumstances was launched.
Following inquiries, the 32-year-old man was charged with the following offences:
The Cowra man remains before the courts.
After more recent inquiries on Sunday, June 2, police charged a 33-year-old man with seven offences.
The charges alleged are:
The man is due to appear in Cowra Local Court on Tuesday, July 16.
Inquiries into the crash continue.
