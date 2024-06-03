Speed limit puzzle in city's south

Anyone who's travelled along the Great Western Highway will fume at the constant and seemingly ad-hoc speed limit changes.
What if I told you there was a section of road in Orange boasting a similarly head-scratching speed limit puzzle?
Blowes Road, in the city's south, is undergoing a speed review and a new limit is set to be introduced.
Senior journalist Riley Krause headed off to that part of town and chatted to some of the residents, who had their say on the issue and the new speed set to be implemented.
This week's hugely popular Mind Your Business column dropped online last night. You can find it here.
We're in for a large council meeting tonight in Orange. Journalist Will Davis will be on deck to cover that one, but before then he's looked at one of the biggest projects that will be undertaken in 2024. It kicked off on Monday.
While funds for improved hockey facilities in town will be looked at tonight too. Sports journalist Dom Unwin has that story.
Have a great day - and stay warm, hasn't winter arrived in typically freezing fashion to start June?!
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.