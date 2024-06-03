Josh juggled family and work to achieve top honour he 'didn't even know existed'

A man who combined a part-time job, full-time university studies and becoming a father was a stand-out achiever at the Charles Sturt University graduation in Orange.
Bachelor of Medical Laboratory Science (Pathology) graduate Joshua Slattery was awarded a University Medal at the CSU graduation at Banksia Orange on Monday, June 3, 2024.
A University Medal is awarded to students who have completed the required coursework requirements and achieved a grade point average of 6.75 or higher. The highest GPA is 7.
"When I began this degree, I didn't even know it existed," Mr Slattery said of the university medal.
"I found out about it when I was looking at postgraduate scholarships towards the end of my first year and realised, I had the grade point average required.
"The medal became my goal after that, and I was determined to achieve a high distinction in every subject. I'm just very lucky I had a partner who was supportive."
This is his second bachelor degree and he celebrated his graduation with his mother, partner and son attending the ceremony.
"This took me three years but I've done another bachelors that finished in 2017 that was a bachelor of clinical science as well," he said.
"I started that in Orange, I completed this degree through Wagga Wagga CSU through distance but I'm from Orange so I've come to this graduation."
However, Mr Slattery's education journey is not over yet and he's enrolled in CSU's honour course that will involve a research project using molecular biology technology in Orange.
"We're utilising CRISPR Cas12-A technology to try and find a parasite associated with periodontitis, that's gum disease," he said.
"I hope to do well enough in my honours to go on to my PhD," he said.
"I'd love to research or even teach in molecular biology, I've never been exposed to it in my prior degree so when I was exposed to it in this degree it really excited me."
Mr Slattery grew up in Orange with his mother and two older brothers. He and his partner Clare have a two-year-old son named Martin who was born during his studies.
While studying he worked on the back of his prior degree at Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology Orange laboratory, where he's still employed.
"I needed to complete some extra subjects so I started CSU's Medical Laboratory Science majoring in pathology to do those extra subjects, I just decided I'd do the whole degree," he said.
"I was working four days a week and studying full time and had a baby in the middle of it."
Another of Monday's graduates was Dr Sophie Ronda who completed the School of Dentistry and Medical Sciences Bachelor of Dental Science in Orange.
Dr Ronda grew up on her grandparent's property in Queensland, about two hours south west of Brisbane before moving to Orange for university.
"I decided to study dentistry because I was interested in healthcare and love working with my hands," she said.
Dr Ronda said she chose CSU because she wanted to practice in a rural region. Her mother and sister also live in Canberra so moving to Orange also brought her closer to them.
"I'm so excited, after five years it's nice to finally celebrate a nice achievement, I worked really hard to get here," she said.
"It's nice to celebrate with my mum, my sister and my fiance, they are all here celebrating with me.
"It was a good five years but five years is a long time.
"I started in 2019 so a year before COVID went through, I was working in hospitality and on a dairy farm while I got through so there was lots of long nights and very early mornings."
Dr Ronda started working in dentistry at Orange Hospital in January this year.
"I always knew that I wanted to keep living and working in the country and CSU just sets you up that little bit better," she said.
"All our placements are rural and we learn all the skills that we need.
"I knew that I was going to stick around and I love the Central West so it made sense to study here and stay working here."
Charles Sturt University deputy vice-chancellor academic Professor Graham Brown said 65 students graduated on Monday with most from the medical field.
The graduates came from across three faculties: the Faculty of Science and Health, the Faculty of Arts and Education and the Faculty of Business, Justice and Behavioural Sciences.
The most popular courses among Orange graduates are dental science, pharmacy and physiotherapy.
"Congratulations on what they have achieved, most of our students have had to experience juggling work, life, often caring responsibilities and many of them would have started their studies during lock down so they've come through a lot of challenges to get to where they are today," Professor Brown said.
More than 210 guests attended to see the graduates celebrate the completion of their studies.
Among the graduates were two first nations graduates and seven international graduates.
Charles Sturt Vice-Chancellor Professor Renée Leon also congratulated the graduates on prioritising their life-long career prospects through higher education.
"It is with immense pride that we have assisted these graduates to become professionals in their chosen careers," she said.
"They will bring vital skills in essential industries, such as dental science, pharmacy and physiotherapy to regional, rural and remote towns that need it most."
