Revealed: push to alter plans and 'build the athletics track now'

Plans to bring forward construction of a new athletics track in Orange have been revealed.
The project was pushed back earlier this year to prioritise completion of a football stadium, after numerous delays at the new sports hub on Forest Road.
Orange City Council will vote on Tuesday night to request the state government complete both areas simultaneously.
"We think it's important because the runners club doesn't really have a facility at the moment," Cr Steve Peterson - who is behind the push - told the Central Western Daily.
"While the athletics grandstand will be nice, just the track alone would be of great use for little athletics right now.
"If we build the athletics track now ... it might save money, because the longer we wait to build things the more expensive they ultimately become."
The decision to delay construction of the track caused controversy in February, with fears the project would ultimately be abandoned amid rising costs.
"We're the last part to be done and we just can't see [it happening]," coach Jeremy Wallace told the CWD at the time.
"What stadium has ever been built in the country without blowing out the budget? If that happens I can just see the athletics part getting pushed.
"They said we'll put you first and now they've done the complete flip on it ... I know they are still saying it's going to be done but that's [the] back-burner to us."
The sports precinct has been plagued by delays, and blown over budget by well over 100 per cent to date. Costs are estimated at more than 60 million.
A 1598-seat stadium, eight multi-purpose fields, athletics facilities, a soccer field and about 800 parking spaces are planned for the site.
In May Premier Chris Minns said he's still "advocating" for the new athletics track, but stopped short of guaranteeing further funds.
