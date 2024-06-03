Driver dead after single-vehicle crash in Central West

A man has died following a crash in the Central West.
At about 9.50am on Monday, June 3, emergency services were called to Kilaree Road, about 20km north of Coolah, following reports of a single-vehicle crash into a tree.
A passer-by attempted to assist the driver - a man believed to be in his 40s - however he died at the scene.
Officers attached to Orana Mid-Western Police District attended and have commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information, CCTV or dashcam footage in relation to this incident is urged to contact Orana Mid-Western Police District or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.