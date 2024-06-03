Mixed opinions about incoming speed limit change to major Orange road

Residents living near a major stretch of road have voiced their opinions on incoming speed limit changes.
A speed zone review along almost two kilometres of Blowes Road was conducted by Transport for NSW following a request from a member of the public.
Blowes Road forms part of the newly named Southern Distributor Road, which connects the Mitchell Highway to the southern industrial precinct, health precinct and residential areas.
There are five intersections along the reviewed section of road and featured a mix of 50 km/h and 80 km/h speed zones.
Following the review, Blowes Road will be made a consistent 60 km/h from 215 metres west of Kurim Avenue to 210 metres east of Kurim Avenue.
The Central Western Daily spoke to two residents who live in Kurim Avenue, which connects directly onto Blowes Road.
Kylie Morley uses Blowes Road at least three times a week to travel into Blayney for work.
She was unaware of the changes prior to speaking on June 3 but believed them to be unnecessary.
"I actually thought it was 80 all the way in the beginning," she said.
"It's a bit stupid. If they're going to do anything they should be upping it, not bringing it down.
"To me, that's a bypass. That's how I look at it so it should be 80 not 60 but we don't have a say in it unfortunately."
Not all feel like the change is a bad thing though.
Jeff Hartigan has lived in Kurim Avenue for five years and uses Blowes Road frequently to avoid "zig-zagging" through Glenroi side-streets.
He said the change wouldn't be a problem.
"As far as I'm concerned 60 up there is no worries," he added.
"I just poke along in my old car anyway."
Transport for NSW regional director for west Alistair Lunn said the review assessed factors including location, crash history, road environment, the number of access points, road usage, traffic mix and traffic volumes.
"(It) recommended applying a consistent 60 km/h speed zone along the 1.8-kilometre section of Blowes Road that was subject to the review," Mr Lunn said, adding there was an expectation the changes would result in a 17-second travel time reduction along the full stretch of road.
The new 60 km/h speed limit will come into effect from Thursday, June 6 with new roadside signage to be installed.
