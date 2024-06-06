Unlocking 'a whole new side of culture': Joelin's moving speech success

Joelin Fernando found it easy narrowing down a topic when it came to writing a speech because it all boiled down to a culture she's proud to have.
A fresh Year 7 starter with James Sheahan Catholic High School, 12-year-old student Miss Fernando has nabbed top spot in her school for the Country Women's Association Public Speaking competition.
Originally given three topics to write and talk about, the Sri Lankan student chose the subject "you should learn another language" as living proof of how her bilingual capabilities have helped to shape her.
"That [topic] was probably the easiest one to do for me, because it felt a bit more relatable than the other topics as I was born in Sri Lanka," Miss Fernando said.
"I speak Sinhala, also called Sinhalese, but I also speak English, so my speech is about exploring the benefits of being able to speak more than one language.
"When I was doing my research, I found out that knowing another language has intellectual and social benefits, like problem-solving skills and being able to relate and connect with more people."
Moving to Australia in 2017, the family settled in Orange after Miss Fernando's father secured employment in the region.
Close with her family, she called on relatives to help her practice as she took her first shot at a high school-level CWA speech.
"At first, I wrote it all out myself, but then I got my older sister to take a look at it and tell me her thoughts, then I just practised and practised and practised," Miss Fernando said.
"I mostly read my speech out loud to my grandma and she helped me with memorising it, so I didn't have to look at my palm cards very often.
"Mum also helped me with my expressions for different times, which I think worked very well."
The support seemed to pay off for Miss Fernando, who received feedback from the panel of judges confirming her preparation was a success.
Adjudicators commented on how her speech sounded "really natural" and noted her limited use of referencing palm cards.
But the part Miss Fernando is most proud of is the idea of having provoked deeper thoughts from the audience.
"My speech was not one that was too humorous or anything, it more so makes people think about it all a bit more," she said.
"There is a section were I talk about how when you learn another language, you get to learn more about your own and other peoples' backgrounds and pasts.
"You feel more connected, because it lets you unlock a whole new side of culture."
Feeling "pretty nervous" with the next stage finals to be held in Trundle on June 17, Miss Fernando said she's already started on her brand new speech.
Given a fresh set of topics to choose from, she's decided to go with the subject "technology is the future".
