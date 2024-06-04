Innes puts Wests Tigers experience to good use with 28-point haul for Hawks

Orange Hawks under 18s may have run in 11 tries against Nyngan Tigers but Jayden Innes was more concerned about getting the little things right.
The defending premiers bounced back from their Orange derby defeat, their first loss since 2022, with a 60-nil win at Wade Park on Sunday, June 2.
Innes said he put lessons learned while on duty with Western Suburbs Magpies in Harold Matthews Cup in early 2024 to good use.
"Just effort areas," he said was his biggest takeaway.
"You don't win the game with one big play. You win off the back of one per cent-ers and holding that ball.
"It was just picking up our game, getting back out on the field and completing the simple things.
"In the first half we focused on our defence and we just rolled up the field, scored points and got some good play off the back of it.
"It's good fun. Footy has been good for us, it was just last week we didn't complete our sets and bond as a team and that's what we did today."
The Two Blues looked like a side with plenty to prove, making almost every set a try-scoring opportunity as they restricted Nyngan's go-forward.
In fact the Tigers barely had any ball in their opponent's half for the 60 minutes.
Despite the demolition job, Innes said there were still things they needed to tighten up, especially as the second half drew to a close.
"We got a bit slack there at the end making errors but we got back to our thing," he said.
"We laid out points, and we finished the job off."
The James Sheahan High School student spent 2023 playing with Camden Rams in the Macarthur Conference but has returned home to play alongside his friends after his Wests Tigers pathways duties were complete.
"I didn't get to play here last year but I've come back just to enjoy footy with my mates."
