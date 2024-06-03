Prisoner at Bathurst Jail alleged to have been stabbed by inmates

A Bathurst inmate has been flown to Westmead Hospital after allegedly being stabbed during an altercation with a number of other prisoners.
This is the third alleged stabbing incident, that ACM is aware of, at the Bathurst Jail in six weeks.
Just before 2pm on Sunday, June 2, emergency services were called to Bathurst Correctional Centre after reports of the alleged assault.
The victim, a 26-year-old inmate, was treated at the scene by paramedics for multiple stab wounds, before being airlifted to Westmead Hospital in a non-critical condition to receive further treatment.
Police officers attached to Chifley Police District also attended the scene on Browning Street.
A crime scene has been established and Corrective Services NSW is investigating the alleged assault.
This is the third incident to be investigated since the end of April.
On April 24, emergency services were called to the jail after an inmate received injuries to his face and chest after an altercation with another prisoner.
On April 28, a 28-year-old inmate was allegedly assaulted by five other prisoners, and was taken to hospital for treatment.
