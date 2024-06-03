Central Western Daily
Prisoner at Bathurst Jail alleged to have been stabbed by inmates

Amy Rees
Amy Rees
June 3 2024 - 1:00pm
A Bathurst inmate has been flown to Westmead Hospital after allegedly being stabbed during an altercation with a number of other prisoners.

Journalist

Journalist at the Western Advocate in Bathurst since May, 2021.

