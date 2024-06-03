Who starred in junior footy and who shone on the court and pitch?

A selection of photos from the sporting fields of Orange
Central Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy in recent days, snapping away at various sporting events across the region.
On Saturday Jude went along to the Division 1 netball game between Vipers and Life Studio Mid West Eyes. Jude also went to the premier league hockey game between CYMS and Bathurst City and the under 14 and 15 junior rugby league games between CYMS and Bathurst Panthers and CYMS and Cowra respectively.
On Sunday Jude photographed the Woodbridge Cup game between Cargo Blue Healers and Orange United Warriors. Jude then went to the Peter McDonald Premiership game between Orange Hawks and Nyngan Tigers.
Keep up to date with all the sporting news from Orange and the region by signing up to the Central Western Daily sport newsletter. It lands in your inbox at 11am on Friday morning to get you ready for the weekend of sport ahead. You can sign up here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.