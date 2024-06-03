Demolition of historic Orange tree begins after mystery sickness

A historic Orange tree that withered under mysterious circumstances is being cut down.
Contractors began removing branches at 5 Borrodell Drive after 8am on Monday, June 3.
The 100-year-old Pin Oak sits adjacent to a major housing development. It became sick in early 2022.
Removal was requested in an application lodged with Orange City Council in May. It is yet to be voted on by representatives.
The report says the tree is now dead and cites risk of falling branches.
Two similar oaks will be planted in nearby under the proposal.
Property developer Gavin Gleeson - son of former councillor Martin Gleeson - owns the land, according to the initial subdivision.
An independent investigation into how the tree died was launched by council in 2023, with ratepayers billed at least $12,603.51 plus staff costs.
Attempts by the Central Western Daily to access the findings have repeatedly been rebuffed.
"I believed council needed to be transparent on the issue and that it was in the public interest to do so," Cr Mileto previously said.
"I still feel that it is in the public interest that the community be provided with an appropriate response as to why the tree died, especially when the majority of councillors voted for the investigation to be undertaken."
The CWD understands a renewed push to have the findings made public will be made at Orange City Council on Tuesday night.
Mr Gleeson has declined to comment when approached for information. He has consistently reiterated his grief at the tree's death.
