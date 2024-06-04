Cider maker from the heart of wine country doubles success on the world stage

Orange is well known for its cool climate wines but a family-owned and operated cider producer is also making a name for itself on the international stage.
Small Acres Cyder is the only cider producer in the Orange region and has claimed the international best in show awards for two years in a row at the Japan Cider Cup.
However, Small Acres Cyder co-owners Nick Geoghegan and wife Jannene have owned the Borenore-based business for close to four years.
They have their own orchard and also work with other local fruit growers to craft ciders and perries using traditional methods.
The business was originally established by James and Gail Kendell who built the cellar door and cider-making operation at Nashdale up from scratch over 14 years.
The 4.75-hectare property had been an orchard many years ago but was open land when the Kendells bought it.
"The Kendells were going back to the UK, we were cider lovers," Mr Geoghegan said about the decision to buy the property and business.
"It was a bit of a project and it just keeps growing for us.
"All we are doing is making smashing fruit and making cider and tasty drinks."
The effort has paid off and the Geoghegan's have won multiple awards for their apple cider and perry, which is also known as pear cider.
"We don't make anything that we don't like to drink and we have a really broad range so that goes from really dry stuff to really sweet stuff," Mr Geoghegan said.
"I like all of it, it's like whose your favourite child, but different occasions different drinks like the perry is really light and delicate so you have it on its own and then we have sweeter cider which is really great with food."
Small Acres Cyder won a gold medal at the Japan Cider Cup in Tokyo last year for its sparkling sparkling perry made with a Champagne method.
"It's a year of maturity in the bottle just like a Champagne, we have to call it methode traditionelle in Australia," he said.
"There's a lot of work involved so it's really nice to get recognition for that."
They entered the Japanese awards again this year and won best in show and gold for Pommeau 2021, best in class and gold for both Kingston Black 2023 and Femme Fatale 2023 and a silver medal for pink lady.
"We've got an eye on the Japanese market, we haven't got there yet and we think exports are a really good opportunity and it's also a great way to get some international recognition," Mr Geoghegan said.
"I think we have wonderful awards in Australia but what really catches people's attention is international awards."
"It was the first time they'd run [the Japan Cup] and I'd met Lee [Reeve] who runs the awards previously, he's really passionate, a lovely guy so I wanted to support him as well."
Before taking over Small Acres Cyder Mr Geoghegan had a bit of experience in the industry.
"I'd made some cider as a hobby," he said.
"I worked in the drinks industry years ago.
"More than anything I enjoyed drinking cider."
The success of Small Acres Cyder was raised by Member for Orange Phil Donato in NSW Parliament last year and at a community awards presentation in February 2024.
"I'm just so blown away by all the award winners and all the things they are doing in the community," Mr Geoghegan said after receiving his community award.
"It's amazing to stand up there with them.
"We do something quite simple compared to what those other recipients do."
