Mind Your Business: Hairdresser's big move and free donuts up for grabs

For the better part of a decade, Janelle McGregor had run her hairdressing business from home.
With a young son at home, it made sense both personally and professionally.
But with that son now a teenager, the former owner of Hair on Matthews decided the time was right to return to the Orange CBD.
"My main concern was limited parking, so I was pretty mindful when looking for a location."
Thankfully for Ms McGregor, she found an ideal spot at 107 Peisley Street and Lavish Locks was born.
"We had to change the name because I'd named it after a street and I couldn't bring it with me," she added.
"Life has to be a bit more organised obviously, but it's good separating work and home," she added.
"It's a little bit noisier than I'm used but it's nice to have a proper shop-front again."
Although there was a bit of confusion with clients at the start, most have nailed down the new location.
On top of that, Lavish Locks is seeing an uptick is overall clients.
"A lot more walk-past traffic where at home it was all about word of mouth," Ms McGregor added.
"I love what I'm doing."
In celebration of National Donut Day, Donut King inside the Orange City Centre is giving away free hot cinnamon donuts.
Donut King's marketing manager Raquel Hine said National Donut Day had become a crowd favourite for customers and donut lovers across the country following two successful years of the brand marking Friday, June 7 with free donuts.
"We're excited to announce our annual National Donut Day giveaway for the third year in a row featuring our most loved menu item - the hot cinnamon donut," she said.
"Donut King is the home of the hot cinnamon donut, serving up a "hot cinni" every 6.6 seconds, so National Donut Day is an opportunity to celebrate our famous sweet treat.
The offer is limited to one free donut per person.
To help the people of Orange get ahead, Blooms The Chemist is offering flu vaccinations.
The vaccine is free for some at Blooms, including those aged 65 and older, pregnant women, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Island people aged six months or over, those aged six months and older with medical conditions and children between six months and five years.
Blooms The Chemist Orange pharmacist, Melanie Moses says, "The best protection against influenza is immunisation, so we are urging all Orange customers to get their flu jab ahead of the winter months.
"Customers in Orange can book their flu vaccination at their local Blooms The Chemist through the website or over the phone."
