Radical plan to curb city's crime issue

Is it time we pay for our fuel before we pump it into the car?
It could be, and doing so could end up helping stem what is a growing concern surrounding the rate at which fuel theft and other property-related crimes is committed around Orange.
Crime manager for the Central West region, Jason Darcy says it's time the city's 24-hour petrol stations looked at locking pumps late at night, when fuel theft is at its highest.
Journalist Emily Gobourg spoke with Mr Darcy last week and you can see our exclusive story this morning - and see where a similar campaign was successful employed in another regional NSW hub.
And we have a little spelling master in our midst in Orange.
Meet Helika, the St Mary's student who took out the region's biggest spelling competition. What word did he ace? You can find out here.
It was a big weekend of sport for our teams as well ... but there's probably some hard lessons learned.
Tough losses for CYMS and Hawks in the Peter McDonald Premiership, while our rugby clubs had split results. Emus put the cleaners through Roos while City narrowly missed out on the points over in Cowra.
Enjoy the start to your working week.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
