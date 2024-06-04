OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE: Social photos from May 31-June 1 - Part II

CENTRAL Western Daily photographer Jude Keogh was busy recently, snapping away across the city.
On Friday night Jude went to the Kinross Walaroi Cadets Farwell Dinner at the Orange Ex-Service's Club. Jude also went to the cocktail bar at the Greenhouse for some live music by Darcy Duo and Gabe Middleton.
On Saturday night Jude went to the International Night at Kenna Hall hosted by the Orange Culture Hub then she went to Waratah's Sports club to photograph Shannon Robinson's 2st and Luka Blowes-Dean's 30th birthday party, Jude then went to the Blind Pig cocktail bar for the Canberra Does Orange: The Fempire Strikes Back show.
Do you have an event that you'd like to let the Central Western Daily know about? Email deputy editor Grace Ryan at grace.ryan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
