Elderly woman taken to hospital after truck and two cars collide

An elderly has been taken to hospital in the Central West following a collision allegedly involving two cars and a truck.
Emergency services were called to Bushman Street in Parkes around 10.25am on Sunday, June 2, responding to reports of a crash.
Police attended the scene and found three vehicles - a Lexus, a Kenworth prime mover and a Chevrolet utility - had collided.
NSW Ambulance paramedics say they arrived on the scene shortly after 10.30am where it "appeared a truck driver had rear-ended a car".
Police say paramedics then treated the driver of the Lexus - a 71-year-old female - for minor injuries before she was taken to Parkes Hospital for treatment.
According to paramedics, the driver of the ute was a male in his 80s, also assessed for minor injuries.
Paramedics say the truck driver was not treated due to "refusing assessment".
Police confirmed no other persons were injured during the incident and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.
