Gunman who killed pub owner and soldier found not guilty of double murder

"The usual quiet of Molong was broken at about 5.45 on Tuesday afternoon by one of the most cowardly and cold-blooded crimes we have ever heard of".
An excerpt from a Molong Argus article published in 1920 titled Appalling Double Tragedy, several records show a returned soldier and pub owner were shot and killed on February 17.
But the 28-year-old Russian Finnish gunman, Alfred Axel (also known as Ahsel, or Aksel) Syrjalainen, was cleared by a jury of murder for the deaths of Freemasons Hotel owner, Alderman George Norman Willis, and former military private, Frank Carragher.
Syrjalainen was acquitted after telling the courts he was "frightened and wanted to intimidate the deceased" with no intention of killing either of the men.
The accused arrived in Australia from Capetown in South Africa with family in 1912 and became an enlisted trooper from 1916 to 1919.
He would depart from Melbourne to Egypt to serve with the Anzac Corps during the First World War.
Low on cash in Sydney after the war, he eventually wound up in Molong chasing work in the rabbit industry, camping with a friend at The Rec down near the town creek.
On his way home to camp, Syrjalainen apparently heard his mate, Franz Wilhelm Salminen, was drunk and "laying down on the floor" of the Freemasons Pub on the corner of Bank and Watson streets.
Once at the bar, it's understood Syrjalainen shouted drinks to those who helped collect his friend from the ground.
It's unclear why "a hotel brawl" was triggered soon after - looming stories say the pub owner either demanded an extra drink, or disagreed with the Russian Finn based on former military rankings.
"Exactly what transpired will never be known, as unfortunately the two who heard and saw all are dead," the Argus reported.
"But ... Joseph Harris, who, with three others, was playing cards in the bar parlor [sic], heard Mr Carragher say, 'if you do that again, I'll knock you from here to Copper Hill'."
As reported in the Sydney Morning Herald, well-known resident Carragher "abused" and then struck Syrjalainen.
This is when the Russian Finn man allegedly fired a shot into the hotel ceiling, attempting to frighten the "big man" Carragher.
"Accused, in his evidence, also said that he had been advised by the police at Pyrmont to purchase a revolver to protect himself against Sydney larrikins," the SMH wrote.
"By whom he had been four times [sexually] assaulted after his return from the war, and while he was in uniform."
But the scare tactic failed, because Carragher "rushed him" afterwards.
Syrjalainen then pulled the trigger of the revolver and killed him.
"The bullet struck Carragher on the neck, and lodged in the base of the skull," the article said. "He died in a few minutes."
The pub owner, Willis - known in the small town as "Private Murphy" - and another resident then chased the fleeing Syrjalainen out the doors and into the street after he fired a third shot.
Catching him on foot at a nearby garage, reports say Willis was then "shot in the groin" before leaving the scene.
"The murderer turned on [the other man] with his [32-calibre] revolver, but fortunately it missed fire," the SMH reported, "and he tossed it into the creek."
Seriously wounded, pub owner Willis was taken by car to a nearby surgery and then later, to hospital.
Orange doctor, Sir Neville Howse was asked to operate on the pub owner, but after examining Willis in a "semi-unconscious condition" said "nothing could be done".
"The unfortunate man, at whose side his wife sat during the whole trying time, gradually sank and died at about 2.30am," the Argus wrote.
"An attempt was made to take the wounded man's dying depositions, and the prisoner was taken to the hospital for identification, but it was of no avail."
A remark the pub owner's wife allegedly overheard, Mrs Willis told police the accused said in broken English: "I spent four years killing men, now I take no more notice of killing a man than killing a fly".
In his statement, Syrjalainen told police the two men chasing him down the street said they "didn't want to do any harm".
"But anyhow", he said, "I would not trust them."
Reports say Syrjalainen "appeared quite calm and absolutely unconcerned" during his arrest.
Remanded for one week, he was eventually charged with the murders of Carragher and Willis.
But after two-and-half-hours of deliberating, the jury rendered a "not guilty" verdict at Dubbo Circuit Court.
Syrjalainen was instead sentenced to a decade in prison for manslaughter.
He later died aged 63 in Sutherland, Sydney, on March 16 in 1956.
