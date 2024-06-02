Young mum barely covering bills to small 'spick and span' business owner

Motivated by her two young children, Taylah Jordan was tired of "living paycheck to paycheck".
A 22-year-old mother and new entrepreneur, Ms Jordan had been pulling five-to-seven day working weeks while bills piled up on top of climbing daycare fees.
Desperate for more time with her family and less financial worry, she took an unknown leap and launched Amaze&Clean in Orange at the end of May.
One week later, she was booked out in advance - weekly and fortnightly cleans locked in on a regular basis.
"I was so nervous about it, I was freaking out, because I thought 'if I only get one booking, then I'm screwed' and it wouldn't have been worth it," Ms Jordan said.
"But two days in, the response was overwhelming and I got completely booked out, which is a pretty big leap in itself from living paycheck to paycheck and barely getting by.
"It's made our lives ten times easier already; and I've finally got my weekends back with my kids."
Ms Jordan grew up in Tamworth, moving to the Central West as a teenager and attending Orange High School.
Leaving in Year 11, she held a full-time role at Zambrero's as team leader, working as a barista thereafter during pregnancy.
When her youngest was eight weeks old, Ms Jordan returned to the workforce filling in as a casual cleaner for Bree Pollets of Pollets Martial Arts.
This would be what triggered a further interest in tidying up on a professional level, which would lead to Airbnb cleans and the like.
"I could take my kids to any of these cleaning jobs and with daycare fees being so expensive, that alone was so much financially easier to make work," she said.
"It did get so busy though and even though I enjoyed it, it got really hard on me working nearly every day while stopping to feed a newborn and a toddler.
"I took a bit of time off after feeling frustrated and tired, and that's when I wondered if I could turn it into something more and start my own business."
The new business owner said each clean takes anywhere from 90 minutes to three hours to complete.
Due to her own experience juggling kids and making money stretch as far as possible, she said she set "affordable" rates so everyone can somehow battle the current cost-of-living woes together.
"I always make sure everything's spick and span before I go because the last thing someone wants is to come home, see the house they thought would be clean and think 'that wasn't what I paid for'," Ms Jordan said.
"Doing a good job means I also get to build trust and return to those same places, which works both ways because then we all get our weekends with our kids.
"Time really does fly and [our children] don't stay young for long; we blink and they grow up."
Feeling "accomplished" in more ways than one, Ms Jordan said if there's any piece of advice to offer other young parents in the same boat, it's to plan it out.
She believes part of her current success is due to "breaking it all down" and backing herself.
"Whatever area it is, do your research before you jump into [starting your own business] to see how much things will cost you to start up so you're not struggling straight off the bat," she said.
"But take the leap and do it, because it's gotten me booked out with work already and spending more time with my kids.
"They were my main motive and it's all been completely worth it, so, the message would be to believe in yourself and just go for it."
