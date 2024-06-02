Drivers urged to 'stop and think' as fatal crashes increase across the state

Orange motorists are being called to "stop and think" in the wake of the staggering number of fatalities that have occurred on NSW roads this year.
At the halfway mark of 2024, 149 fatalities have been recorded on NSW roads, a 17 per cent increase by the same time last year.
Despite the buckets of pouring rain, BP and Lowes came together on Friday to back the 'Fatality free Friday' program on May 31, which aims to raise awareness for road safety.
Depo manager for Lowes in Orange and Cowra, Paula Townsend said having conversations with people, along with a sausage sizzle, can serve as a reminder for motorists to drive safely.
"It's a case of talking to people, reminding them to make sure they're aware of their responsibilities as a driver every time they get behind the wheel of a car," Ms Townsend said.
'Fatality Free Friday' is one of Australia's largest national community-based road safety programs, dedicated to reducing road trauma.
Among the turn out was the team from the Rural Fire Service and Pittman transport, a fifth-generation trucking company delivering freight all across Australia.
The director of Pittman transport, Jeremy Pittman, brought his own family to the event, some who are working in the business, to remind the "next generation" to take road safety seriously.
"Being in the transport industry, we do a lot of miles each year and see a lot on the highway, so safety is always our number one priority," Mr Pittman said.
His son, Charlie Pittman, who works for the company, recently won the Young Driver of the Year award from the Livestock, Bulk and Rural Carriers Association for his dedication to safety.
For BP and Lowes, transporting petrol across the country is an essential part of the job.
Ms Townsend said their trucks are fitted with cameras that monitor drivers to make sure they're being safe.
"If an incident unfortunately happens we can review that footage," she said.
"But it also alerts us if a driver looks like he's starting to become drowsy or fatigued."
'Fatality Free Friday' began in 2007 by the Australian Road Safety Foundation, in hopes of creating "long-term" community change.
"If we can go one day without a death on the road, we can demonstrate the impact a focus on road safety can have every day of the year," a statement said.
