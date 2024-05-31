Hawks player suspended after derby fracas, more charges pending

An Orange Hawks player has been suspended while others charged await verdicts following the fiery under 18s Orange derby.
Tensions boiled over in the aftermath of Orange CYMS' upset 21-18 victory against their rivals at Wade Park on Sunday, May 26.
Hawks' Harrison Kukla was handed a two week suspension having taken an early guilty plea for 'unnecessary conduct'.
Kukla was sent off after the siren for his involvement in the fracas.
His case was the only one finalised as of Friday however Australian Community Media understands there were several code of conduct violations handed out.
It was otherwise an unusually quiet week across the west with no charges from the other round five matches across the Peter McDonald Premiership.
Five players received suspensions in round four alone while in round two, Forbes Magpies had three players cited after their trip to Wade Park to face CYMS.
A total of 17 players have copped bans in the first month of the season.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.