Laser allegedly from Star Wars lightsaber toy lands owner in trouble

An illegal laser pointer allegedly delivered with a Star Wars lightsaber toy has landed an Orange man in serious trouble.
Michael Hannan of Boronia Crescent was convicted of a string of serious charges at Orange Local Court on Thursday, May 30.
These included carrying knives in public, drug possession, and driving with drugs present in his system between August 2023 and April 2024.
The 36-year-old appeared in person and sat slumped throughout proceedings.
"[Drugs are] discretionary expenditure, as the economists would say ... how does he afford it?" magistrate David Day asked.
"Why do we need a laser pointer wandering around Bathurst Road?"
Hannan told the court the knives were given to him by his sister and accidentally left in the car. He said the laser came packaged with a Star Wars lightsaber toy.
Michael Hannan was convicted of all charges. He will remain on a Community Corrections Order for two years.
