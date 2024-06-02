Central Western Daily
Laser allegedly from Star Wars lightsaber toy lands owner in trouble

By Staff Reporters
Updated June 3 2024 - 7:53am, first published 4:00am
An illegal laser pointer allegedly delivered with a Star Wars lightsaber toy has landed an Orange man in serious trouble.

