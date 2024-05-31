Party-goer crashes car after downing multiple shots and beers at 40th

A car crash after heaving drinking has landed the driver in hot water.
Robert Edward Bee Ward was convicted of high-range drink driving at Orange Local Court on May 30, 2024.
The 59-year-old of Miller Street in Gilgandra sat in a blue jumper and showed little emotion throughout.
Ward crashed a red Hyundai i20 into the gutter on Anson Street about 11.45pm on February 17, 2024.
"I know I f***ed up, I've been drinking heaps," he told police at the scene.
Ward blew 0.221 and said he had no recollection of the crash. A later reading showed 0.193.
He had driven about 15 kilometres from a 40th birthday party in Borenore and reported drinking five large beers and four or five shots of rum.
It was dark and dry at the time, with light traffic.
Ward was convicted and hit with a seven month jail sentence in the community. He is disqualified from driving for 6 months.
