'Positive step forward' set to give Orange wines a major boost

A new initiative will help Orange winemakers rekindle relationships with China, after tariffs were lifted earlier this year.
The NSW government program will support producers' transition back to exporting through workshops and overseas exhibitions.
Owner of Nashdale Lane Wines and President of the Orange Region Vignerons Association, Nick Segger said it's a "positive step forward" for the Orange wine region.
"There's a number of producers that are already looking to re-establish their connections back into the Chinese market now that the tariffs have been lifted," Mr Segger said.
"This allows those businesses, as well as others looking to export, to get our great Orange wines into those key international markets."
China introduced tariffs as high as 218 per cent in 2020, effectively excluding Australian wine from its markets.
The NSW government program will not only help producers tackle trading with China, but will cover growing export markets like the UK, South Korea, Japan and Vietnam.
Mr Segger said the program will help boost the region's international recognition, so Orange's "beautiful wines" can be enjoyed worldwide.
"We'll have a lot of new fans of Orange wines in some really great places around the world," he said.
The NSW government's 12-month program will help bring international buyers to Orange and will make it easier for local wine makers to take their products to markets around the world.
From July the program will include a promotional roadshow in China and export capability building workshops for the Central West.
While wineries that have already exported to China will find it useful, those who are looking to export for the first time can also benefit through the 'How to - Cellar Door to China' workshop.
"People new into the export industry can go to a workshop and then find out all the processes," Mr Segger said.
"The feedback from producers is that it's a really positive incentive to help NSW wine export to some really key international markets."
So it allows us to all plan ahead, and that the workshops as well will allow all different types of businesses to start to plan out markets,
NSW Wine President Mark Bourne said the program will help provide "crucial assistance".
"The tailored approach of this program will allow wineries to select initiatives that address their specific business needs... and [maximise] the potential for success in international markets."
The Orange wine region is between 600 metres and 1300 metres above sea level, with a unique climate and geography.
A previous story by the Central Western Daily indicates the Orange climate is allowing vine growers to more effectively combat the impacts of climate change.
