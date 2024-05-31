Plan for new statue of 'very significant' Indigenous man revealed

Plans for a new statue of a legendary Indigenous man in Orange have been revealed.
The monument would pay tribute to Yuranigh, a close confidant of British explorer Thomas Mitchell.
"It's something I've thought about for quite a number of years actually," Cr Kevin Duffy - who proposed the installation - told the Central Western Daily.
"He had a lot of impact in the area and was very significant."
Yuranigh accompanied early explorer Sir Thomas Mitchell on an expedition of Australia in 1846.
He was renowned for his bravery, and is buried at a heritage-listed grave near Molong.
The Civic Centre museum space is one of several locations that may be considered for the statue.
Orange City Council will voted on Tuesday night to consult with the Local Aboriginal Land Council about the proposal.
It comes after a push to rename the Southern Feeder Road "Yuranigh Way" was rejected despite winning a public poll with about 34 per cent of votes.
The decision attracted strong pushback from supporters, with some vowing to make it an election issue.
"We just couldn't believe it," deputy mayor Gerald Power told the Central Western Daily at the time.
"The community supported this ... they got it wrong."
