'Hardworking kind of kid' Helika crowned the ultimate spell master

One student from Orange took out top spot on Thursday to be crowned the district's ultimate spell master.
From a competitive pool of roughly 55 kids, primary school students in stage three from across the Catholic Education Diocese of Bathurst (CEBD) gathered in Wellington on May 30.
With two champions from each school grade vying for first place, Year 5 student with St Mary's Catholic Primary School Orange, Helika Senanayake took out the CEBD 2024 Spelling Bee contest.
"At first I was scared and stressed, but then when I got the first word right, I got a little bit of confidence after that," he said.
"I feel glad that I won, because I can tell everyone at school tomorrow [on Friday] that I won this and I know that it will feel great."
After nearly 60 students were split into three groups, those making the cut to stage finals would reduce the combined cohort to 25 students.
Of those kids, just seven would make it through to the very last round after one shot of "unseen" words - meaning they were not able to be studied for.
Helika was the only child of the small group who would then correctly spell his word , given "supplementary" by the panel of judges.
"I can't remember what the word was now, because I think I got too excited and I've just forgotten what it even was," he said and laughed.
"But I was mostly practising for this [competition] in the mornings, and I practised in the car here [to Wellington] from Orange and sometimes in class.
"My mum helped me at home with most of my spelling study."
Helika's father, Dr Buddhika Senanayake, said the mother-and-son duo had prepared for the past few weeks by repeating and spelling all kinds of different words together.
I can tell everyone at school tomorrow that I won this and I know that it will feel great.- Helika Senanayake on winning the CEBD 2024 Spelling Bee contest
The boy's dad said he had "put in a lot of hard work" and earned his place on Thursday, despite a bump in the road through his studies.
"We're feeling very excited and very happy for him, because he deserves it," Dr Senanayake said.
"He broke his arm in the meantime as well, so he couldn't do some work for two weeks but he stayed very determined and did so well today.
"He is a very enthusiastic and hardworking kind of kid and we know he is feeling very, very happy right now."
A feeling not lost of Helika's mother, Umali Da Silva said she felt overwhelmed with emotion while seated in the crowd.
Watching her eldest of two sons with pride, Ms Da Silva's smile created an evident display of joy.
"I don't know what to say, we are just very, very proud of him and I'm so happy," she said.
"When he got the word right, I just cried in my seat."
The stage three runner-up was Christian Webber, a student from Cathedral Catholic Primary School Bathurst.
After the champion Helika was declared, Christian was the only student to spell his word correctly, which was "orthodontics".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.