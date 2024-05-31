Road closed, investigation continues following fatal crash near hospital

A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in Orange.
Emergency services were called to Forest Road outside Orange Health Service following reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle on Friday morning.
The pedestrian, believed to be a woman in her 30s, died at the scene.
The driver will be interviewed by police on Friday, May 31. Forest Road remains closed as of 3.30pm.
Officers attached to Central West Police District have established a crime scene and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the Coroner.
More than half a dozen police vehicles remain on the scene.
Police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to contact local police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Detours remain in place with people being asked to use Huntley Road to access the hospital.
About 20 millimetres of rain was reported in Orange as of 10.30am Friday morning. Some roads have been heavily impacted.
