Provost proving a winner on both the footy field and netball court

Life is pretty good for Emily Provost at the moment considering her two sports teams find themselves atop their respective ladders.
The Orange CYMS league tag player and Vipers division one netballer has successfully juggled her commitments so far with only one fixture clash.
It was perhaps her ability to think quickly and switch between the two sports helping her adjust to a late positional switch during the derby against Orange Hawks on Sunday, May 26.
She said she was a bit nervous about dropping back to the number one jersey but credited her teammates for making her life easier.
"I usually play on the wing and sometimes swap out with my centre," she said.
"We were missing our fullback for the derby and Mya Simmons played the majority of the game and the last 10 minutes our trainer came over and told me to go back to fullback.
"I was a bit nervous about it, but the 10 minutes went quick which was good and I never actually had to tag anyone.
"Fullback was good to experience as I got to see the whole game and communicate with my team during defensive sets.
"You are under a bit more pressure to get the tags if the opposition get through the line, but on the weekend when I stepped in the team did a really good job and didn't let anyone through which made it so much easier for me."
She credits her netball background for helping her improve her game for CYMS, particularly intercepts which she is hoping she'll manage to snare during the season.
"The skills are the same but different," she said.
"Netball you're always catching a ball which has helped in league tag to be able to catch the tricky passes and the kicks.
"Also being able to go for the intercepts on the field that I have learnt from netball has come in handy, I am yet to get one this season!
"My goals for the rest of the year are to keep improving and gaining more knowledge of the game. The girls in my team and the coaches have been so patient with me still learning.
"Their knowledge and skills are amazing and I am so lucky I get to play with them. I am excited to see how the rest of the season goes."
CYMS has made a fast start to the 2024 season, remaining undefeated after their big 46-4 win against their rivals.
Provost said the team had gelled quickly.
"The start of the season has been great so far, we're a pretty young team and have played together for a while now so our combinations are good," she said.
"The derby is always one to get excited for and taking home the win felt even better.
"During the game we made a few mistakes but we made up for them and supported each other by lifting the energy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.