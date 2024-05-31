Group says 'leave Spring Creek alone' ... but should fishing be allowed at reservoir?

On May 7, it was decided at a meeting of Orange City Council to put on exhibition for comment the proposal to amend the Plan of Management for Spring Creek reservoir to allow for land-based fly and lure fishing along approximately 1.5 kilometres of the entrance road that leads to the Spring Creek reservoir spillway.
The Spring Creek plan of management currently prohibits fishing within the boundaries of Spring Creek reservoir.
This proposal has been supported by council staff, partially on the grounds that illegal fishing at Spring Creek is currently occurring, and that making it legal in a restricted area would regularise it for that area and for fly and lure fishing only.
The claim is that these restrictions would then make fishing activity easier to manage.
Orange Council CEO, Mr David Waddell, in response to a query about policing, gave a guarantee that adequate policing would be provided.
The council report states that "council staff, both ranger and water management staff would police the dam with the ability to fine on the spot, as would DPI fishing inspectors".
This proposal and its accompanying guarantee of support from council has been met with opposition from local environment groups.
Particularly those who have been associated with the management of the Ploughman's Wetlands, where fishing was "regularised" in 2020.
Prior to the lifting of the fishing ban, very little vandalism was recorded.
Since fishing has been permitted, despite clear signage, fishing regularly occurs in undesignated areas, shoreline reeds and wildlife habitat has been destroyed, significant shoreline nesting, roosting and feeding sites for waterbirds have been disturbed, discarded fishing line has been left, which has caused an entanglement hazard for wildlife, and rubbish and litter have been dumped at the site.
This cannot be allowed to happen at Spring Creek, where there have been recorded sightings of threatened species such as the freckled duck, the blue billed duck and the sharp tailed sandpiper.
Council has not been able to adequately police Ploughman's Wetlands, which is an area small by comparison, and relatively central in location.
Despite assurances, the Ploughman's Wetlands experience would suggest that "regularising" fishing at Spring Creek would lead to similar negative outcomes.
Orange already has venues for recreational fishing which include Gosling Creek and Lake Canobolas.
They are well accepted and adequately policed. Leave Spring Creek alone.
