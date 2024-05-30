Rise in virus cases triggers warning

If Jon Snow, of Games of Thrones fame, was still part of the night's watch in 2024 you get the feeling he wouldn't be too worried about winter.
He'd be eyeing off a different foe. COVID-19 is coming ... again?
As June 1 approaches we're being warned to stay vigilant as a new stain of the virus begins to hit regional NSW.
In Orange, we've seen an increase in cases and over the course of the last month reported positive cases of COVID-19 have increased by 200 per cent.
Journalist Grace Dudley has all of the latest on the new FLiRT variant and what's being done across the Western NSW health district to help combat its presence.
In sport, journalist Dom Unwin has caught up with a multiple-time premiership winning Emus legend who has come out of retirement to lead the club's charge to the top of the Central West's third grade ladder.
While journalist Will Davis has marked the bicentenary of the NSW Sherriff's Office by catching up with Jarret Towns from the Orange office.
He and his team are responsible for an area of NSW covering almost twice the size of Britain - an incredible effort!
Have a great day.
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.