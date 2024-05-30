COVID infections spike in the region as new variant triggers winter wave

COVID-19 cases have increased in the region, with a variant relatively new to Australian shores triggering a spike in positive cases.
Last week, 179 cases were reported across the Western NSW Local Health District, a significant jump from only 55 reported around the same time last month, the latest Respiratory Surveillance Report shows.
These cases were notified to NSW Health and are not a true indication of all COVID-19 infections in the region, but the trend is one being experienced state-wide.
Western NSW LHD public health director Priscilla Stanley said the recent spike in cases serves as "timely reminder" for the community to keep up protection measures, particularly as winter is approaches.
"If you have cold or flu symptoms don't ignore them, stay home," she said.
"If you do need to go out, wear a mask and avoid gatherings."
The increase in rates have prompted staff to wear masks at the Orange Hospital, while some schools across the city have begun emailing parents reminding them sick children should not be at school to prevent transmission.
"If you do need to visit a hospital, it's important to remember from time to time they may put temporary restrictions in place to reduce transmission of respiratory illnesses, like wearing masks," Ms Stanley said
The latest FLiRT variant is a subvariant from the variant JN.1, which is now the most predominant variant in Australia.
JN.1 was first detected in August 2023 and was classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organisation in December, a statement said.
Ms Stanley encourages residents to stay "prepared" by protecting themselves with vaccinations to avoid "unnecessary" trips to emergency departments.
She said this will protect hospitals and healthcare staff and ensure they remain free to provide emergency care to patients.
