Pictures from scene of stolen car fire show extensive damage to nearby paddock

Pictures from the scene where a stolen car was set alight indicate things could have been much worse for the surrounding area.
Emergency services including NSW Police and NSW Fire and Rescue were called to Icely Road just after 12.30am on Wednesday, May 29 following reports that a car was "well alight".
The fire itself happened roughly 1km off the Northern Distributor Road heading east, near Suma Park Reservoir. It was extinguished by the fire brigade.
Checks by police revealed that the car had been stolen that same night from Mathoura Place in east Orange, off Dalton Street.
No arrests have been made.
Pictures taken at the scene on Thursday afternoon showed that not only was the stolen car completely destroyed, but a nearby paddock also caught fire.
According to the NSW Rural Fire Service website, the fire danger rating for Orange on that day was moderate which is the lowest possible rating.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
