Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Draft day: radical proposal set to re-shape century-old Astley Cup

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated May 31 2024 - 9:12am, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Could a sports draft shape what future editions of the Astley Cup looks like?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.