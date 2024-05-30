Breeding dingoes to running courts ... Jarret Towns in an Orange trailblazer

From breeding dingoes to becoming somewhat of a trailblazer, Jarret Towns isn't your ordinary member of the Sheriff's Office in Orange.
The Regional Commander of the West South West Command is responsible for about 60 staff, covering an area almost twice the size of Britain.
"One thing I'm really proud of is before I went to the Sheriff's Office I didn't feel like I was achieving anything in youth justice ... but this is a job to protect the justice system and ensure everyone is safe and comfortable," he told the Central Western Daily this week.
"It's not our job to judge anybody whether you're a defendant or witness a victim. It's our job to treat everybody with the same level of respect to make everybody comfortable, because it's a horrible experience regardless of what you're there for."
The department is responsible for court security and also carries out evictions and debt collection of behalf of judges.
"We very rarely have to get physical with people ... warrants allow us to forcibly remove people but I can maybe think of only one time it's had to come to force in the last five years," he said.
"We're very good at keeping people calm, interacting with everybody, we generally have a pretty good relationship with people."
This month, the NSW Sherriff's Office celebrated 200 years of continuous operation.
"It's pretty impressive. It's the oldest law enforcement agency in Australia and the fifth oldest in the world which is pretty crazy," Mr Towns said.
"The pride my staff have in what they do is really good and really shone through around that anniversary time."
Mr Towns grew up in Orange and lives on a property just outside town. He got the Sherrif's Office role after taking a job at Dubbo zoo and moving into education, before landing a position at youth justice.
Hobbies include breeding dingoes on at home.
"I built them a huge enclosure with eight foot fences. They just do what they want. They don't do what you want," he said.
"Unfortunately, I lost my last one a couple of weeks ago to a snake bite ... that's life unfortunately.
"With this job I travel a lot so I'm holding off getting another one. I might jump at it if something crosses my path I suppose."
When hired, Mr Towns was the only Aboriginal person at the Sheriff's Office in Orange. Five years later, more than half it's employees are now Indigenous.
He says he's proud of the work he does to support people through challenging circumstances.
"It's an unfortunate reality that Aboriginal people are the bulk of our clients ... and they're also disproportionately represented in the justice system," he said.
"I'm really proud of how my staff worked with Aboriginal people. They know how to talk to people, and not judge.
"We wear a blue uniform and it can be intimidating. We just don't seem to get the same responses than other law enforcement agencies do."
