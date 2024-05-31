'Disturbing' stats leading women to 'sleep with a baseball bat next to my bed'

I attended the vigil "No More" related to domestic violence on Sunday, April 28.
I attended in solidarity with women and to pay tribute to the women who have died at the hands of men through domestic violence.
As a man I found it quite harrowing. I can't travel in the shoes of women but I can endeavour to understand!
It did lead to a lot of self-reflection.
I think recognising there is a problem is the first step to solving it. Men need to self-reflect on the enormity of the problem.
The statistics are quite disturbing. One woman killed at the hands of a male partner every four days. This doesn't include those affected by this plague of horror.
This was brought into stark reality when I left the vigil and went to the supermarket and spoke to a woman at the checkout.
I told the woman that I had been to the vigil and the person said to me "been there done that. I sleep with a baseball bat next to my bed!" Scary! This is a real problem!
What can be done?
The first thing is to keep the faith that positive change can occur. If you believe in a higher being as I do pray!
Education is important, especially of young men to show alternative ways of behaving.
This is a societal problem. Issues such as inequality and unemployment need to be looked at.
Anger was expressed strongly at the vigil. I am "mad not sad". Understandable! However, anger is only useful if it leads to positive change.
More funding is obviously needed.
It would help if the media focused on the facts of violent acts rather than dramatise them and find examples from across the world. Focus on positive news..
The legal system needs to change in terms of the law including bail laws.
It is important for men and woman to work together on this. A group hug was mentioned at the vigil. Great Idea!
I am confident things can change.
It is blatantly obvious there is a problem in society where the amount of violence seems to be increasing and I believe it is due to two factors, both caused by government decisions.
The first is the removal of discipline within our schools which allows unruly students to abuse, assault and degrade not only teachers but fellow students not able to defend themselves.
I believe if you look into the cases of domestic violence perpetrators I'm sure you will find that they were bullies at school, which they carried on with in later life.
They were never forced to follow any rules then, so why bother later? No respect.
The second problem is the number of issues of violence caused by those with mental problems.
Many mental institutions were closed so those with problems were allowed to roam the streets, many becoming homeless which is clearly evident in every city.
While some of these types of facilities may have had an unsavoury reputation among the upper echelons of society, they were a place of safety both for those within and society outside. Although it costs money for these facilities to operate, so perhaps that is the problem.
For a democratic society to exist there must be laws that we all have to obey. That starts not only in the home, but school, and in later life as well.
Anyone who has been in a leadership role - including the editor of this local newspaper - will appreciate these "words of wisdom" that I came across on the Internet: "If you want to make everyone happy, don't be a leader. Sell ice cream."
If we had our lives over again, I'm sure there'd be many of us as ice cream sellers on every street corner in Orange!
