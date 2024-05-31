Mother-of-six started smoking as a teen and didn't want history to repeat itself

Donna Monaghan's story is a familiar one.
As a teenager she took up smoking because it was seen as "the cool thing to do"
"Everyone was sneaking off for a smoke and I joined in," she said.
Ms Monaghan continued to smoke throughout her 20s and into her 30s.
The only time the mother-of-six quit was while she was pregnant.
"I didn't ever feel like I had that addiction where I really needed to smoke. It was more around social status," she said when asked to describe her habits.
"During pregnancies I could give up and it was fine."
But after each child was born, she would pick up smoking once again.
That was until after child number five came along and she decided to quit cold turkey. This time it was for good.
Not long after she decided to give up cigarettes, her partner did too.
"If you're around smokers, you smoke. That's what it was like for me," Ms Monaghan said.
"I didn't want the kids to feel like mum and dad smoked so it was fine for them to."
There were some other factors which led to her making that decision.
With the ability to smoke inside pubs and clubs banned in Australia in 2001, the cold Orange winters became a deterrent and not something Ms Monaghan wanted to keep putting herself through.
On top of that she was an avid netball player and league tagger later in life.
"I wasn't playing to my full potential. After quitting smoking I felt so much better health-wise," she said.
"I knew when I did smoke it was affecting my health."
After quitting she was able to get more into sport and encouraged her kids to do the same.
The fact she quit smoking at 31-years-old even enabled her to play netball alongside her daughters.
"The most positive change I'd ever made in my life was making sure I wasn't putting any of that poison into my system anymore," Ms Monaghan added.
Nearly 16 years later and the now 47-year-old is still smoke-free. In fact, even the smell of a cigarette is enough to make her feel sick.
Now with the help of the Orange Aboriginal Medical Service, she is advocating for others to quit as well.
"You need guidance all throughout your life," Ms Monaghan said.
"There is a really good program and OAMS have pinpointed the needs of the community."
Friday, May 31 is World No Tobacco Day with OAMS holding an event at Murang Gunya, 8 Oxley Place between 11am and 2pm.
Those not able to make it to the event but are keen on quitting smoking can contact OAMS on 6393 9000.
