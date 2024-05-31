Meet the pair with over 50 years of winemaking experience

Winery: Centium Wines
Winemakers: Phil and Rochelle Kerney
Rochelle and Phil Kerney are no strangers to cool climate winegrowing.
Having made wine for a number of wineries since 2000, the duo planted their small vineyard at Springside in 2001.
The Centium Vineyard lies on a gently sloping, elevated site at 1010m to 1020m elevation, facing eastward toward the rising sun.
The vineyard overlooks a tapestry of local fields and forest with views to the mountains beyond Bathurst.
It is real passion project with close planted, unusual clones of chardonnay and pinot noir.
They bottled their first wines under the Centium Vineyard name in 2019.
With over 50 years winemaking experience between them, the Centium Vineyard wines are worth seeking out.
Meet the Winemaker: Monica Gray, See Saw Wines
Meet the Winemaker: James Sweetapple, Cargo Road Wines
Meet the Winemaker: Justin Byrne, Strawhouse Wines
Meet the Winemaker: Philip Shaw, HOOSEGG
Rochelle and I met working in Victoria at a winery and restaurant.
Prior to this, Rochelle was a Matre'd and I worked as a technical director in television.
I then spent time working in wine sales as I studied winemaking at Charles Stuart University. We are very much a winemaking team.
Our cellar door is located Berrilee Road at Springside with tastings by appointment.
We specialise in small production, pre-industrial method, wild ferment chardonnay and pinot noir.
All of the wines are made here on site.
Visitors can expect an intimate tasting experience, as there is only the two of us here.
We introduce each of the wines personally with passion and knowledge. Tastings are accompanied by local food specialities.
The most profound wine experiences we have shared have been with Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, the pinnacle being DRC Romanee Conti 2001 on one of our significant birthdays.
If possible, go to the source, and taste wines in the growing region, with the winemakers.
This is easily done here in Orange, with many of the wineries being family owned.
At the cellar doors, you'll be served by one of the owners or family members.
These are the people that truly understand the winegrowing and will give a revealing and learning experience.
We'd recommend visitors and locals taste any of the wines from De Salis or Bloodwood.
The Bloodwood Riesling is a local classic, and the De Salis Pinot Noirs are showing the quality of the variety in Orange.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.