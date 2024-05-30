Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News
Our History

This old mine once produced an incredible amount of gold 130 years ago

By Staff Reporters
May 30 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In 1893 a small mine in the Orange region produced a tonne of gold.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.