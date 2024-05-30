This old mine once produced an incredible amount of gold 130 years ago

In 1893 a small mine in the Orange region produced a tonne of gold.
When you consider in 2024 Cadia mine, one of the country's largest producers of gold, makes around 16 tonnes of gold that feat over 130 years ago is even more impressive.
Now, the site of that gold mining breakthrough will be open to the public.
The Wentworth Mine in Lucknow was one of the first gold mines in the region, established after gold was first discovered in Lucknow in 1851.
Now a historical site, the gold mine was the first to be floated on the Australian Stock Exchange.
This weekend, the stamper battery, boiler, mine manager's cottage, poppet head and a hologram will be open to view from 10am to 2.30pm on Saturday and Sunday, June 1 and June 2.
The site is well preserved and it is a great opportunity to view the 1930s infrastructure.
The tours are self-guided, with visitors able to walk around the site to view the area.
Access to the Wentworth Main Mine, located on the eastern side of the Lucknow village, can be obtained via car and coach parking. There's a public toilet and a picnic area behind the mine site off Emu Swamp Road.
Wentworth Mine is open on the first full weekend of the month.
