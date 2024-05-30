Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Our People

Emus' bomb squad aiming to keep it 'casual', but old habits die hard

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 30 2024 - 8:15pm, first published 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He's been a feature of Emus' first XV for the better part of two decades but Nick Hughes-Clapp admits he's loving life leading the third grade boys around.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
paypalmastercardvisa
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.