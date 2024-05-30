Emus' bomb squad aiming to keep it 'casual', but old habits die hard

He's been a feature of Emus' first XV for the better part of two decades but Nick Hughes-Clapp admits he's loving life leading the third grade boys around.
Hughes-Clapp is coaching Emus thirds after making a step down from second grade and first grade in 2023.
The lock said he didn't plan on playing any top division rugby last season but as injuries swept through Nigel Staniforth's side he answered the call.
"I wasn't even intending on playing last year," he said.
"Last year I was technically the second grade coach and then first grade had a few injuries and I filled in and then other people just kept getting injured so I just sort of stayed there."
Aside from the obvious change of pace, Hughes-Clapp said third grade afforded him and other former first grade players a chance to still pull the boots on but without as much commitment.
"I suppose it's the time where you still enjoy playing football but you don't have the time or capacity to commit to several nights a week and then a full day on Saturday," he said.
"Whereas third grade, we're a bit more casual. If you can't get to training, you can't get to training.
"We only train on Thursdays before a game and then obviously our games are a bit earlier so they finish a bit earlier too.
"For a lot of players who are older, like us in their late thirties and early forties, it suits us well because we've got families that we can still do stuff with.
"Everyone still enjoys playing football but with kids we can't commit that amount of time to it."
In fact it was the chief driver of his recruitment strategy with Hughes-Clapp able to convince a bunch of former Emus premiership winners to line up for thirds.
It's paying off so far with the side sitting atop the ladder, having defeated defending premiers Bathurst Bulldogs 22-21 in a thriller on Saturday, May 25.
"We've had a good season so far which has been nice and we've managed to have pretty strong numbers, which has been really good," he said.
"That's always been the challenge for the last few years with third grade. We've sort of struggled with numbers.
"We wanted to make it more attractive to that demographic of people who still enjoyed playing football but couldn't get there all the time.
"For me it's very easy, the term coach is used pretty loosely in the sense that a lot of the players, particularly in the forwards, have played together for the last 10 years.
"Scott and Sam McLean, Rob Thorburn, Steve Fergus, Tom Goolagong, they've all played probably 100 first grade games each."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.