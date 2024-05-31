'Iconic' Summer Street building goes up for sale

An "iconic" office building in the heart of Orange has hit the market.
296-298 Summer Street will be auctioned off on July 2 and could fetch the new owner more than half-a-million dollars worth of income each year.
Gary Norton is a sales associate with McGrath Surry Hills who are in charge of selling the property.
He said the initial auction date of May 28 was pushed back in order to give "several" potential buyers additional time to complete their due diligence.
"This is an iconic building within Orange's CBD and represents a quality offering to any potential buyer," he said.
"The property would certainly be an attractive addition to any superannuation fund investment portfolio, as the property will show a rental yield of seven per cent to nine per cent when fully tenanted, depending upon the final purchase price."
Mr Norton said the property would be "very attractive" to businesses requiring office space due to its centrally located position.
"Or it would make an ideal investment for a group of investors," he added.
"Essentially this property represents a very good story within the Orange commercial property market."
According to documents prepared ahead of the auction, the building is currently 75 per cent leased to tenancies ranging from semi-government to superannuation organisations and private professional businesses from around NSW.
It added the current annual gross income is $432,864 with potential to rise to approximately $579,000 if fully leased.
One of the unoccupied spaces formerly housed Golfungym which itself hit the market in April 2023 and closed shortly after.
The make a bid during the auction or to follow along, click on this link.
