Major police sting nabs driver allegedly on drugs with infant in backseat

A Central West woman driving with an infant passenger allegedly failed a road-side drug test and was taken to hospital for further testing.
The 28-year-old woman was caught in Wellington on May 25, where police also discovered she did not hold a valid driver's licence.
Earlier on the same day, a provisional licence holder from Oberon was caught speeding 45km/h over his licence limit with a four-year-old and 16-year-old passenger.
He was driving on the Mitchell Highway in Dubbo at 135km/h in a 110km/h zone - his provisional licence speed limit is 90km/h.
As a result, the man's driver's licence was suspended for three months and he was issued penalty notices for the speeding offence and for not displaying p-plates.
The next day, on May 26, a motorcyclist was caught driving with a disqualified learners license on the Mitchell Highway.
The 19-year-old will appear in Dubbo Local Court on June 19, 2024 for driving disqualified.
The driving offences were part of a Police operation, Operation Crossroads, held from 23 May 2024 until 27 May 2024 in the Central West.
During the operation, the police conducted 722 breath tests resulting in three drivers being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.
The police also conducted 108 drug tests with seven drivers returning a positive result, and 98 infringements were issued for speeding.
Inspector Jason Bush said while it was "disturbing" to see motorists driving under the influence, he was pleased there were no "serious" collisions.
"It is still disturbing to see motorists who are driving under the influence of alcohol and illicit drugs," Mr Bush said.
"It was pleasing that there were no serious crashes in the areas where the operation was running.
"Police will continue to conduct similar operations throughout the region to ensure road users are safe."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.