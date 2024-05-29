Iconic sign returned after 'controversial' move

One of the city's most iconic landmarks is again in one piece ... and it's a little brighter.
The Royal Hotel's signage has been returned to the top of the century-old pub on the corner of Summer Street and Lords Place.
Senior journalist Riley Krause spoke with hotel manager Kristen Foliaki about the return of the pub's sign, and why taking it down was surprisingly controversial.
Have you heard of the Orange Brass Band?
Some of the best brass playing musicians in NSW are members of the group, and journalist Will Davis caught up with the band's director to preview a must-see event on this weekend.
Journalist Allison Hore has crunched the numbers following the latest quarterly release of BHI data, and she looks at how Orange's hospital performs when stacked up against Dubbo and Bathurst hospitals.
In sport for you later this morning, Dom Unwin has uncovered one of rugby's great hidden nurseries. These kids could be just the tonic for new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt.
As always, thanks for your time this morning,
Nick McGrath, Central Western Daily editor
