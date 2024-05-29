Apprentice jockey handed ban after altercation with well-known trainer

A Dubbo jockey has been suspended for a month after an altercation with a trainer in March this year.
Apprentice jockey Angela Cooper was found guilty of two charges by Racing NSW Stewards on May 24 2024.
On March 1, 2024, Ms Cooper and licenced stablehand Corinne Cooper entered the stable premises of Dubbo trainer Connie Greig by scaling the locked gate of the property.
Neither had Ms Greig's permission.
It was found Ms Cooper's intentions were to confront an unlicensed person on the premises. She failed to leave the site after being asked by Ms Greig more than once.
Attempting to enter the stable premises, which were blocked by the trainer, the apprentice jockey attempted to force her way past, making physical contact and knocking them both to the ground.
Both Coopers were found guilty of breaking Racing NSW rules LR 16 (stewards may punish any person who enters upon any stable premises under the control of a trainer without the permission of that trainer) and AR 228 (Conduct detrimental to the interests of racing; A person must not engage in: misconduct, improper conduct or unseemly behaviour).
Stewards found Ms Cooper's actions appropriate for a three-month suspension but deemed the penalty will be a suspension of licence for two months.
Stewards also determined the final month of the penalty will be suspended for two years, pending Ms Cooper does not breach any conduct rules.
Her suspension will begin on June 2 and conclude on July 2.
As for Mrs Cooper, she also was found guilty on two charges.
Mrs Cooper accompanied the apprentice jockey and also failed to leave when asked by Ms Greig.
She was also given a three-month penalty and her license was suspended immediately until June 24, 2024.
The final month of the penalty has been suspended for two years, pending any breaches of conduct rules.
