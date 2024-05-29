Child abuse material and illegal weapon allegedly found in Orange home

An Orange man allegedly possessing child abuse material and an illegal weapon has been arrested.
The 21-year-old was taken into custody at home about 7.10am on Monday May 27, 2024.
A gel-blaster pistol and electronics allegedly "relevant to the investigation" were seized at the property.
Charges including accessing and publishing child abuse and possessing an unauthorised pistol.
The man was denied bail at Orange Local Court. He will return to court on July 25.
Sex Crimes Squad detectives are continuing to investigate under Strike Force Glandore.
It comes days after a 26-year-old Lithgow resident was arrested for allegedly secretly recording adults in intimate acts and possessing child abuse material.
NSW Police say they located and seized electronics and a hidden video camera during a search of the man's home.
He was taken to Lithgow Police Station and charged with seven offences. The man was refused bail and will reappear in Lithgow Local Court.
