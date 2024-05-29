Cup Corner: Each club's mid-season report card revealed

It's not even winter yet and already we have almost reached the halfway point of the Woodbridge Cup regular season.
With seven rounds played there are eight to go before the top eight breaks off and the real stuff begins.
For this week's Cup Corner we are going to do a mid-season report card on all teams, starting with first grade before we take a look at league tag next week.
Let's get into it.
Six wins, one draw and a points differential of plus 240.
Hard to criticise the Tigers' start to season 2024, picking up where they left off after winning the Woodbridge 10s in March.
They are absolutely belting sides as well, posting scorelines of 70-10, 58-0, 50-0 and 50-22, 40-6 and 20-10 alongside a 10-all draw against Trundle Boomers.
Grade: A+
The Magpies boast a near identical record to their neighbours, six wins, a draw and a differential of plus 230.
The key difference is they have scored more points and leaked more.
Cowra was always going to be among the contenders after retaining a good chunk of their grand final side from 2023 Peter McDonald Premiership reserve grade.
But their attack has been frightening, hitting the 60-point mark three times so far.
Grade: A+
Trundle tends to be there or thereabouts most years and 2024 is proving no different.
Last season's runners-up have shown how good they can be with a 62-6, 60-0 and 72-12 wins alongside an impressive 32-16 revenge job against Manildra Rhinos in their first game.
They've also had two draws, one against Canowindra and one against Peak Hill with the latter coming unexpectedly.
But they are the only blemishes against their name is what has been an excellent start.
Grade: A
Very, very similar to the Boomers.
Manildra entered 2024 looking for a three-peat and will likely be loving where they are at, flying under the radar.
While Cowra and Canowindra have set the competition alight with their attack, the Rhinos have quietly been going about their business.
They have lost once - to Trundle - but otherwise are thumping the teams they should - Blayney and Grenfell - and comfortably beating the rest - Peak Hill, Molong, Oberon and Eugowra.
Grade: B+
Some off-season movement ensured Eugowra would improve on their 2023 offering but even the most optimistic fan would probably have doubted a start this good.
Three wins to their name is more than last season already, in fact they are probably kicking themselves they didn't beat Cargo in round two.
Away wins against CSU and Orange United may prove crucial with a tough draw ahead for Alex McMillan's men.
Grade: A
Another team who many, including us, dismissed before a ball had been kicked.
But the Mungoes have shown a real determination in 2024 to sit comfortably inside the top eight.
Their most recent 34-12 win against Orange United is the most impressive, a statement performance against a team of a similar level.
It definitely helps having Ash Magaya in the backline, one of the most potent attacking weapons in the competition.
Grade: A
A month into the season and we would have struggled to grade the Bulls, such was the toughness of their draw.
They faced Manildra, Trundle, Cargo and Canowindra first up, finishing with one win and three losses, two heavy.
Some intentional off-season recruitment had bolstered Molong significantly and while a premiership wasn't realistic, we thought they should be playing finals.
Three consecutive wins later and the Bulls are starting to show promise.
Grade: B
The inverse of Molong.
Oberon started with a bang, including a big away victory against the Warriors with just 13 players available.
But they've slipped into a rut, losing their past three matches, two against premiership contenders Canowindra and Manildra and an upset against Molong.
Massive home game against the Boomers this weekend.
Grade: C
Spare a thought for the Roosters, their start to the season was very disrupted.
First up they had a washout against Orange United, then the bye, then a trip to Jack Huxley Oval, then hosting Canowindra.
Five weeks in they didn't even have a sniff of a win.
But a statement 40-24 win against the Warriors in the rescheduled opener in Orange set in motion a run seeing them draw 12-all with Trundle and then put 48 unanswered points on Cargo.
They are now knocking on the door of the eight.
Grade: B-
The Warriors won't be happy with how they've started 2024.
They have made finals both years they've been in Woodbridge Cup but unless they turn a corner, 2024 will see them miss out.
They have won just one game - 38-36 against Grenfell- and have failed to win key games against sides around them - Blayney, Peak Hill, Eugowra and CSU.
Win on Sunday against Cargo however and they are right back in the finals picture.
They also have Willie Wright waiting in the wings to give them some x-factor.
Grade: D
It's been a battle for the Bears in 2024.
Numbers have been a struggle since preseason and while no one disputes the passion of the boys form Blayney, they are finding Woodbridge Cup a tough nut to crack.
A 30-all draw has delivered their only points but with a promising draw ahead, not all is lost just yet.
They host Peak Hill, Cargo, Grenfell in the next month in a run of games to decide their finals hopes.
Grade: D
The Goannas could be looking at a very different mid-season reflection if two games had gone slightly differently.
A 44-40 and 38-36 loss to CSU and Orange United respectively would have Grenfell one point out of the eight, instead they find themselves second last with just two points to thier name courtesy of the bye.
They can definitely score points against sides around them but leaking 302 in just six games is always going to make life difficult.
Grade: D
Cargo have actually won a game but are sitting last due to not having the bye in addition to an atrocious points differential of negative 250.
Losing coach Frazer Ryder to injury doesn't help their cause but a round two win against Eugowra shows they are capable.
It's a big home game against the Warriors on Sunday.
Grade: D
