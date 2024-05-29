Alleged gunman behind street shooting arrested: rifle scope, cannabis seized

Police have found a man they believe was behind an alleged public shooting back in late February in the Central West.
Officers attended a home around 6am on Lynn Street in Canowindra on Tuesday, May 28, to execute a search warrant.
The warrant was linked to an incident earlier in the year, when a group of people attended the house to collect a woman's belongings on February 29.
When they approached the home at around 10.30pm, a man allegedly produced a firearm and discharged the gun before the group fled.
During the Tuesday search, police say they located and seized ammunition, cannabis plants, cannabis seeds, a rifle scope, and a mobile phone.
A 23-year-old male was arrested and taken to Cowra Police Station, where he was charged with:
The man was refused bail and appeared at Cowra Local Court on Tuesday, May 28, where he was formally refused bail.
He is due to reappear at the same court next month on Tuesday, June 25.5 June 2024.
