Changing 'outdated scripts': leaders merge for youth ag workshop roll out

Two women at the forefront of business in the Central West have joined forces to deliver young people a series of workshops to stamp out toxic workplace behaviour.
Bralca operations manager along with founder and director of Bullyology, Molong's Brooke Watts and Orange's Jessica Hickman have teamed up to spearhead a program called The UpGen Project.
Rolling it out to agriculture students aged 12 to 18 years old, their aim is to "combat unsafe school and workplace cultures" by empowering them with the tools to navigate it all.
Ms Hickman said if behaviours as such in the sector don't start shifting, the farming industry could face several risks like reputation damage, decreased productivity, talent drain, and legal consequences.
"The agricultural sector remains largely male-dominated, which perpetuates a culture that can be resistant to diversity and inclusion," she said.
"Behaviour observed from men toward women in the industry often include patronising attitudes, exclusion, and inappropriate comments.
"These workshops aim to change those outdated scripts."
Some other examples of toxic workplace behaviours in the sector flagged bullying and harassment, like verbal abuse and intimidation, including sexism for women, from discriminatory remarks to unequal opportunities and "a lack of respect" for their contributions.
Other concerns noted older employees stuck in old ways, so to speak, showing a resistance to change surrounding new ideas or growing technology.
But Ms Watts hopes the new program reaches as many students as possible who "are keen" to step into a career into the agricultural world - regardless of gender.
"Being a female working within a male-dominated industry faces its own challenges occasionally, but we are lucky enough to work [in a space that] welcomes anyone with open arms as long as you are eager to learn," she said.
"I've grown up in regional NSW and been involved in family farming my whole life, and we are continuously coming leaps and bounds [as a sector].
"These workshops create a safe space for students to learn more about how to upskill and thrive in their chosen profession in an industry that now strives for innovation and sustainability at the forefront."
We are continuously coming leaps and bounds [as a sector].- Bralca's Brooke Watts on ag industry progressively changing in positive ways
She also spoke about the importance of "soft skills" in the workplace and how these are "sometimes lacking" in the sector.
These include traits surrounding kindness and what it means to behave in a genuine and respectful way.
To change this on a deeper level, Ms Hickman talked about flipping an old narrative to adapt to modern times.
These tools included:
"By addressing these issues through targeted programs and workshops, the agricultural industry can create a more positive, inclusive, and productive workplace for everyone," she said.
The first UpGen session will celebrate its launch at James Sheahan Catholic High School in Orange on Monday, June 3.
Sessions are expected to be attended by roughly 1000 students.
