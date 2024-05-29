They've done it again! The Orange school that can't stop winning rugby carnivals

Joeys, Riverview, Kings ... Catherine McAuley?
The Catholic primary school from Orange is fast earning a reputation for producing winning rugby teams as their sevens boys side once again took out their western zone carnival in May.
Held at Emus, Catherine McAuley defeated St Matt's Mudgee in the final, adding to their 2023 titles in both sevens and 10s.
Coach and teacher Will Bishenden said he was impressed by the initiative and example shown by the older boys in the side.
"We had a group of four year six boys who showed great leadership throughout the day and taught the year five boys about what's expected. It will put us in good stead for next year."
"Definitely put it down to teamwork, our leadership on the day as well and our dedication."
Emus junior Oscar Logan, who felt right at home playing on Endeavour Oval, was impressed with how the union and league players gelled together.
"We went pretty good, it was tough final against St Matt's Mudgee," he said.
"I think all the boys worked really well as a team and we made a good connection by the end of the tournament.
"All the boys knew how to tackle and then they learnt pretty quickly the placing of the rucks."
Bronx Rolton also credited the selfless nature of the team and said he enjoyed swapping league for union, especially the rucks.
"I reckon the way we did it was by focusing on teamwork," he said.
"We didn't play selfishly.
"It's a lot more fun. You just keep going."
