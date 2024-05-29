Health chief reveals 'absolute priority' after stepping into new role

The new chief executive of one of the region's main health organisations has ensured a proposed "internal realignment", which had the potential to cause job losses, will not go ahead.
The Chief Executive Officer of the West NSW Primary Health Network (PHN), Bradley Porter said the restructure is "off the table" and has vowed to help to attract more general practitioners to practices across the Central West.
"It's my intention to make sure ... our staff are looked after and cared for, listened to and collaborated with," Mr Porter said.
"In turn, that will help look after patients who need to be our equal number one priority."
In his new role, the Bathurst local intends to amend the "significant workforce issues" regarding the number of GPs in the region, deeming it an "absolutely priority".
"A number of our GPs have been in their role for many years and are seeking to retire, so we need to attract and retain new GPS into the region, which is challenging," he said.
The West NSW PHN supports 108 practice across the region and Mr Porter said it's currently working on recruitment pathways for the practices that are seeing doctors retire.
"It's our number one focus," he said.
PHNs are organisations funded by the government to improve the efficiency of medical services for patients, like the West NSW PHN, which covers areas like Dubbo, Orange and Bathurst.
Mr Porter's appointment which started on Monday May 27 comes as the former CEO Andrew Coe's role "concluded" last month, along with the charitable subsidiary Priority Red Health Foundation, after only seven months of operation.
Mr Porter said the ceasing of the subsidiary is part of PHN's goal to streamline services and save money as funding is "finite".
"The foundation was established, but it very quickly determined that the environment has changed and that's now ceased operating," he said.
"A big mantra of the PHN is to stop duplication of services and save money ... we need to be as efficient and effective as possible."
Mr Porter has worked in senior managerial roles for 15 years and is a paramedic by trade, remaining a registered NSW paramedic still, despite his high-flying role.
The new health chief was formerly employed by the network as Chief Operating Officer, before he left and has since returned.
"I'm excited to be back working with the Primary Health Network and to take up this opportunity," Mr Porter said.
"There's great team here at the PHN who will help lead this this organisation and we really hope to deliver for the people of western NSW."
